Exercise Reduces Dementia Risk

Leading Senior Fitness Program Can Help Seniors Stay Active &amp; Improve Cognitive Function
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 12:17:01-04

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, studies show that regular exercise can reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia by approximately 30% and for Alzheimer’s specifically that risk can be reduced by 45%. Staying physically active can help older adults maintain and improve mental function, lower the risk of developing chronic illness, and enhance flexibility and mobility. Physical activity is even more important for seniors experiencing cognitive issues like dementia or Alzheimer’s.

SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation’s leading senior fitness program, helps Medicare eligible members stay physically, mentally and socially active. Members have access to thousands of gyms, in-person and virtual classes, and platforms designed to foster social interaction, which also becomes more important with age.

SilverSneakers Instructor, Sims Corbett, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the benefits of exercise as people age, how regular exercise is important for seniors experiencing cognitive issues and how to find a Medicare plan that includes SilverSneakers. Medicare open enrollment began on 10/15 and seniors now have an opportunity to choose a plan that offers benefits like fitness.

For more information, visit www.GetSilverSneakers.com

