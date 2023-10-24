Exclusive First Taste of KFC's Original Recipe Chicken Tenders

KFC is bringing their Original Recipe chicken tenders exclusively to Cincinnatians for a limited time starting at $5! The famous Original Recipe of the 11 Herbs and Spices is now available in a new crispy, double breaded, chicken tender. Clint Stickdorn from KFC joined Pete Scalia in studio to learn more about this finger lickin' good deal!

Try them today paired with a dipping sauce and a buttery biscuit for just $5, available for a limited time only at KFC restaurants in Cincinnati and the surrounding areas! To see a list of KFC participating location's, visit https://www.kfc.com/newsroom/kfc-original-recipe-tenders-test-locations

