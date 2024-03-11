Watch Now
Excite Your Taste Buds with Lindt Chocolate this Easter

Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 10:57:55-04

It's time to hop into those Easter plans! This cherished holiday is the perfect time for family traditions, gatherings and indulging in some of your favorite sweet treats.

No celebration would be complete without an Easter basket filled with small gifts, toy eggs, and chocolate bunnies. And no one can create a more delicious basket than Master Lindt Chocolatier Ann Czaja. Ann has devoted her life to chocolate, completing a classic apprenticeship as a chocolatier pastry chef. She joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to share the history behind the gold bunny, tips for creating an ear-resistible Easter basket and what you and your family can do with any leftover chocolate. Plus, Ann shared details on the first-ever exclusive Lindt GOLD BUNNY Getaway and how you can enter to win a stay at a California seaside rental decorated in gold-themed décor over Easter Weekend.

For more information, visit LindtUSA.com and LindtGoldBunnyGetaway.com

