Every Child Deserves a Bed to Call Their Own

How would you feel if your child didn’t have a bed to sleep in? Sadly, that’s the reality for many families. Morris Home and Ashley Stores are partnering with local nonprofits like Saint Vincent de Paul to host the annual Hope to Dream event, dedicated to providing beds to kids in need. Your donation can make a world of difference. Learn more at https://svdpcincinnati.org/

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..