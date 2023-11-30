No passport, no problem! It's time to escape the cold for a warm, Caribbean getaway. With its tropical weather, easy access to flights from major U.S. cities and no passport required, Puerto Rico is the perfect destination for those looking to escape the winter chills.

Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy and the leading voice in loyalty programs, points, miles and credit cards, joined Pete Scalia to discuss Puerto Rico’s unique culture and history, opportunity for adventures, rich food and beaches.

For more information, visit www.DiscoverPuertoRico.com

#WCPO9Sponsor