Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Erase Wrinkles in 10 Minutes with Plexaderm

Erase Wrinkles in 10 Minutes with Plexaderm
Posted

Looking to turn back the clock on fine lines and wrinkles? Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa joins Pete Scalia to reveal how Plexaderm can help you look younger in just minutes – all without needles or pricey treatments. Plexaderm’s simple 10-minute application targets common aging areas like under-eye bags, crow’s feet, and forehead lines, leaving you looking refreshed and revitalized. Plus, you can even wear makeup over it – just stick to water-based cosmetics for best results.

Try it yourself for $14.95, complete with free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. See the results up close and personal by visiting www.plexadermtrial.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money