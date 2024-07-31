Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Erase Wrinkles in 10 Minutes: The Plexaderm Challenge

Erase Wrinkles in 10 Minutes: The Plexaderm Challenge
Posted
and last updated

Tired of under-eye bags and wrinkles? Try Plexaderm’s 10-minute challenge! Get your Plexaderm trial pack for just $14.95, with free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Visit PlexadermTrial.com to order now!

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.