Entertaining Tips for Your Next Grill-Out Gathering

Here's something that's just in time for your 4th of July entertaining! We know you're looking for time-saving tips while enjoying the grill, not just for Independence Day but all summer long. We talked to Chef Tregaye Fraser from Food Network about what she loves for grilling season.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.