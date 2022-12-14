Enjoy Your Probiotics with a simple Recipe: Sparkling Lemon Yakult

What you put in your body greatly affects your health and how you feel. Probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years, so Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw created a recipe using Yakult U.S.A.!

You can find Yakult at your local Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, or online at YakultUSA.com

Make the Sparkling Lemon Yakult



2 bottles of yakult

Half of lemon, juiced

300ml soda water

ice

Directions

generously add ice to a tall glass add rest of ingredient to glass and gently stir enjoy!

