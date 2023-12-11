Enjoy a Brighter Smile for the Holidays

Unwrap the gift of Power Swabs this holiday season. It's as easy as snap, swab and smile. Order now for 50% off plus a free quick-stick and free shipping. Visit www.powerswabs.com or call 1-800-284-8763

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..