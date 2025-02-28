Watch Now
Energy Security for Every Home – Jackery & Schneider Electric at IBS 2025

In today’s world, power outages and rising energy costs are becoming more frequent, making smart energy solutions more essential than ever. At IBS 2025, Schneider Electric and Jackery are showcasing cutting-edge innovations designed to give homeowners energy security and control.

Schneider Home delivers an all-in-one energy system that seamlessly connects solar power, battery storage, EV charging, and smart outlets, all managed with a single app.

Jackery’s 5000 Plus Home Backup Kit ensures that during unexpected power outages, homes remain powered, connected, and secure with clean, solar-generated energy.

For more information, visit www.Jackery.com and www.se.com.

