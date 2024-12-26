End-of-Year Savings Event at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The end of the year means one thing: HUGE savings at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom! With discounts ranging from 40% to 80% off, this is your chance to upgrade your home for less. Don’t forget to mention "Buckeyes" for extra savings! For more information, visit www.appliancefactory.com or your nearest Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom store.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..