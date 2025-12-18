Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

End-of-year clearance savings at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom

End-of-year clearance brings big savings on appliances and mattresses at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom locations across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky
End-of-year clearance savings at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom
Posted
and last updated

It is end-of-year clearance savings time at Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom, and the discounts are happening across all locations. Stores throughout Cincinnati and northern Kentucky are offering major savings on appliances and mattresses.

Many of the deals come from uncrated appliances. These products may have box damage or cosmetic imperfections, but they are thoroughly checked to ensure they are mechanically sound. The savings are then passed directly to the customer.

Visit an Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom location near you and appliancefactory.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM