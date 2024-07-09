Watch Now
Elevate Your Game: Physical Therapy for All at Mercy Health’s Center of Excellence

Chief Medical Officer for FC Cincinnati, Dr. Matthew Busam highlights the performance based physical therapy available to the general public at Mercy Health's Center of Excellence at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.

To learn more, visit www.mercy.com/cincinnati or call 513-347-9999

