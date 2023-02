Electric vehicles are gaining popularity, but even though more electric vehicles are seen on roads nationwide, many consumers still have questions on whether or not electric vehicles are right for them. As the automotive industry continues to phase out gasoline powered models and make the transition to fully electric vehicles, Automotive expert James Bell joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to help dispel myths surrounding EVs.

