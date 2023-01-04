Watch Now
Efficient and Safe On-Site Mobile Vaccination Services

Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 11:22:49-05

Whether you need to get tested for a virus or get the latest vaccine, Sterling Rapid Response LLC is making healthcare more accessible for you.

Sterling Rapid Response LLC offers efficient and safe on-site mobile vaccination services that can prevent infectious diseases. Besides curbing the spread of common diseases such as rubella, mumps, influenza and measles, it can also prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

No appointment necessary. For more information, visit SterlingRapidResponse.org or call 513-954-0112

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

