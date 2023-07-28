Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Education Experts Share Tips to Help Children Thrive

New Survey Finds Social-Emotional Development Most Important When Parents Are Choosing An Early Childhood Education Provider. Early Education Experts Share Tips To Help Children Thrive In The Classroom This Fall
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 10:45:00-04

Top-of-mind for many parents of young children this back-to-school season is the need for high-quality childcare and early childhood education. A new survey from The Goddard School found parents of children ages six and under rated social-emotional development the most important factor when choosing a childcare provider or school. Parents also prioritized safety and security and academic growth.

Social-emotional learning is the development of social interaction, understanding and managing emotions and practicing self-regulation skills. Teachers can help develop these skills with lessons on emotions, encouraging behaviors that promote positive interactions and practicing how to interact with others in different social situations.

Dennis R. Maple, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Lauren Starnes, Chief Academic Officer, both of Goddard Systems, LLC, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the latest parent survey. They also share tips on how parents can best prepare themselves and their child for a new school year.

For more information, visit www.goddardschool.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022