Easy Recipe: Drink Your Probiotics Using Yakult

What you put in your body greatly affects your health and how you feel. Probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years, so Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw created a delicious drink using Yakult U.S.A.!

Green Tea Yakult



1 tsp loose leaf green tea

8oz hot water

2 yakult bottles

Directions



Prepare your green tea by steeping green tea into 8oz of water for 3 minutes. Steep for up to 6 minutes if you want it stronger. Use a fine-mesh sieve to remove green tea leaves. Set aside tea to cool. In a serving glass, add ice, yakult and chilled green tea. Mix and enjoy!

#WCPO9Sponsor