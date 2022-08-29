Easy Meals and Snacks

Most modern families face busy schedules with work, school and extra curricular activities. The challenge is to create quality meals even when life gets hectic. That requires inspired planning and some help from an expert. TV personality, cookbook author and recipe developer Jessica Formicola shares tips for creating tasty meals in minutes for families.

SHOPPING SOLUTIONS FOR BUSY FAMILIES

One time-saving tip is to shop smart. Save A Lot is the place to go when looking for easy meal and snack solutions. Their Easton line of frozen snacks are tailored made for busy people. Save A Lot’s, Combination Pizza Rolls and Soft Pretzels are perfect to have on hand for hungry kids. For bigger appetites, check out their Pepperoni and Cheese sandwiches. All these need is a few minutes in the microwave and they are good to go. Visit SaveALot.com to find the nearest store.

A SNACK SOLUTION

Outshine Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie Pouches are the perfect, delicious snack made with real fruit and non-fat yogurt for the whole family to enjoy as they return to routines this fall. They are convenient for adults going back to the office or for kids going back to school. They do not have to be refrigerated and contain 0g of added sugar and no artificial flavors or colors. Outshine Smoothie Pouches are in the applesauce section of major retailers nationwide including Albertson’s Safeway, Food Lion, Meijer, Smart & Final, Big Y, Hy-Vee and available for purchase online through Amazon.com. For more information, visit Outshine’s website.

EASY ON THE GO MEAL

French Toast Dips at Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s are amazing. The kids love them, it is a quick meal that is satisfying. They are the perfect way to fuel parents and kids alike as they get back into their morning routines. The five golden brown dips, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of syrup is so good and filling. In certain locations get these delicious and flaky biscuits that are made from scratch! For more information, visit www.carlsjr.com or www.hardees.com

#WCPO9Sponsor