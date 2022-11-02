Easy Holiday Meals

Chef Bren Herrera knows a lot about creating fun family celebrations centered around her favorite foods. She was born in Havana Cuba, but grew up in Washington, D.C., where she brings her energy and love of food to TV, radio and print. In fact, Chef Herrera has teamed up with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to reveal a new seasonal menu and some one-stop-shopping options for fully prepared meals and holiday gifts. The best-selling cookbook author also shared her timely recipes for creating special memories this holiday season as she introduces unique and ‘craveable’ holiday menu offerings.

