Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Easy Holiday Meals

Easy Holiday Meals
Posted at 11:42 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 11:42:13-04

Chef Bren Herrera knows a lot about creating fun family celebrations centered around her favorite foods. She was born in Havana Cuba, but grew up in Washington, D.C., where she brings her energy and love of food to TV, radio and print. In fact, Chef Herrera has teamed up with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to reveal a new seasonal menu and some one-stop-shopping options for fully prepared meals and holiday gifts. The best-selling cookbook author also shared her timely recipes for creating special memories this holiday season as she introduces unique and ‘craveable’ holiday menu offerings.

For More Information, Visit: www.CrackerBarrel.com

#wcpo9sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Local News

Watch this new documentary highlighting "The Uncle Al Show" and its lasting legacy