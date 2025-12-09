Easterseals Redwood celebrates milestone year
Celebrate a milestone year at Easterseals Redwood. Michelle Hopkins talks with CEO Pam Green about job training, veteran impact, and how your support helps people reach their full potential.
Easterseals Redwood is making a life-changing impact across our community. Michelle Hopkins spoke with President and CEO Pam Green about the first full year of their Farmer Family Foundation Regional Impact Campus. The space brings workforce training, early childhood services, and veteran support together under one roof.
Learn how you can support meaningful work and help neighbors reach their full potential at eastersealsredwood.org.
