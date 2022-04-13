Easter Treats with Cheryl Leahy

Lifestyle influencer Cherly Leahy is here with new and fun ideas for your kid's Easter Basket:

BriteBrush is on a mission to make it FUN to brush your teeth RIGHT by⁣⁣ using game play and smart sensor technology to teach and instill healthy oral⁣⁣ care habits. Elmo BriteBrush is the perfect gift for Easter! ⁣⁣Visit www.britebrush.com

Smaller Things is a Chicago-based kids’ PJ brand that breaks the mold with sustainable + ethically-made + 100% organic at their price point! The brand puts people and the planet first, and uses fabrics materials and packaging for their whimsical, original artist-illustrated pajamas.

#WCPO9Sponsor