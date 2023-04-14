Watch Now
Earth Day Inspiration with Activist and Star of Glee Heather Morris

Timely Tips for Celebrating Earth Day
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 11:22:39-04

Just in time for Earth Day, actress, singer, dancer, and eco-activist Heather Morris shares timely information about environmentally friendly products and trends with Pete Scalia.

Earth Day 2023 may be more important this year than at any time in recent history. Each day, extreme weather events are providing an important reminder of the impact of climate change. The first Earth Day was more than 50 years ago, and now it is a global event that involves more than a billion people.

