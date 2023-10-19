Watch Now
Early Access Musculoskeletal Program at Mercy Health

Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:58:08-04

The musculoskeletal system in your body is comprised of the muscular and skeletal systems, more specifically the muscles, connective tissues (cartilage, tendons, ligaments and joints) and bones. Musculoskeletal disorders can be acute or chronic and can be caused injury, overuse or certain diseases.

Mercy Health’s musculoskeletal specialists strive for early diagnosis and treatment to address the issues that cause you problems. Jamie Schwartz, the manager of the Early Access Musculoskeletal Program at Mercy Health tells us more!

For more information, visit www.Mercy.com or call 513-347-9999

