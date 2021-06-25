DWTS Dancer and Choreographer Derek Hough Talks About his Pets

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Dancer, singer, and actor Derek Hough from Dancing with the Stars, Broadway and movies, is teaming up with Petfinder Foundation charity and the Purina Challenge to help pet adoption charities. He’s a pet lover and an interesting character, who won six of the 10 years he appeared on DWTS.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.