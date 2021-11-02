Dry Effect Maintenance Minute: Water Emergencies

As the seasons change and colder weather is on the way, it's important to inspect your pipes and to know where your main water shut off is located.Every home has a water shut-off valve. If you don't know where yours is located, take a few minutes to locate your inside your home. In the event of a water emergency, you may need to shut off your main water valve.As always, you can call in the professionals at Dry Effect to help out.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:08:40-04
