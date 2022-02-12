Dry Effect Maintenance Minute: Types of Flooding

Now that last week's ice and snow are melting, this excess water could actually cause a problem for your home's foundation and for your basement. We talked to the experts at Dry Effect to learn more about the three different types of flooding that can occur.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..