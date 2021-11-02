Dry Effect Maintenance Minute: Testing for Mold After Remediation

When water leaks into your basement, mold is usually not far behind. This is why testing for mold, even after getting rid of it, is important for every homeowner. In today's Dry Effect Maintenance Minute, we'll learn more about the post remediation testing process and how it can save you a lot of headache down the road!

