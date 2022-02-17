Dry Effect Maintenance Minute: Rain & Hydrostatic Pressure

The rain today may be causing more than just muddy yards. The professionals at Dry Effect say these heavy rains can affect your foundation through something called hydrostatic pressure. Today we learned all bout this during our Dry Effect Maintenance Minute.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..