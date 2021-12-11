Watch
Dry Effect Maintenance Minute: Preventing Ice Damming

Posted at 10:53 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 22:53:37-05

With the recent snow and cold snap our area has been seeing, it might be a good idea to go inspect the outside of your home. Ice damming is a serious occurance that can do a lot of damage to the outside, and inside, of your home. The professionals at Dry Effect teach us more about ice damming and how to prevent it.

