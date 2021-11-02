Dry Effect Maintenance Minute: Buying a House? Here's Why You Should Check for Mold

When you buy a house, you normally run a check for things like termites, radon, lead paint ... But why not mold or water damage? These are some common issues that could end up costing you hundreds or thousands of dollars. The professionals at Dry Effect talked to us about the importance of test for mold before closing on a house.

