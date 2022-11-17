Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Do’s & Don’ts for Pet Owners to Keep in Mind for Thanksgiving

Do’s &amp; Don’ts for Pet Owners to Keep in Mind for Thanksgiving
Posted at 2:32 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 14:32:32-05

One of the most beloved Thanksgiving traditions is National Dog Show Presented by Purina that airs each “turkey day” after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s an amazing spectacle, with the top dogs strutting their stuff with pampered precision, showing their best of breed and many other attributes. But there’s a few things pet parents should keep in mind when celebrating Thanksgiving with their own pups.

Dr. Annie Valuska., Principal Pet Behavior Scientist at Purina, shared some do’s and don’ts for pet parents to keep in mind while celebrating Thanksgiving with their own pets. Plus, she tells us about a new Sweepstakes that families, friends and pets can participate in while watching The National Dog Show from home and have a chance to win great prizes.

To learn more, visit www.DogShowSweepstakes.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch 9 First Warning Weather 24/7 - FREE!