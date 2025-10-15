Don’t let your Medicare Advantage benefits go to waste

Billions of dollars in Medicare Advantage over-the-counter (OTC) benefits go unused every year and once they expire, they’re gone for good. Certified financial planner Shinobu Hindert explains how these funds can help pay for everyday essentials like pain relievers, dental rinses, and allergy medicine, and why it’s important to use them before they run out. Learn how to check your plan, claim your benefits, and save money on trusted products.

Visit kenvuebrands.com/us/medadvantage for more details.

#WCPO9Sponsor