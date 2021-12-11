Don't Let Thieves Steal Your Holiday Cheer

The busy holiday season is a time when many people fall victim to fraudsters, scam artists, theft, and digital thieves. It’s important to know what to look for as well as just being cautious and vigilant whether you’re shopping on-line, at the mall, or in your neighborhood stores. In fact, Visa has some great tools to help you stay safe, secure and stress free this holiday shopping season. Also, with almost half of consumers already using, or planning to use installment payments this holiday season, learn about how consumers are paying for holiday gifts.
Posted at 7:58 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 19:58:34-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team