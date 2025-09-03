Don’t let hidden costs jeopardize your retirement plan
Prev
Next
Transparency is key in retirement planning. Ed Wright of Golden Reserve explains how to uncover hidden advisor fees that could impact your long-term goals.
Posted
You’ve spent a lifetime saving for retirement. But are hidden advisor fees draining your hard-earned money? Ed Wright of Golden Reserve joined Michelle Hopkins to explain how even small costs can add up to hundreds of thousands over time and how their team can help you take control.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..