Don’t Let Fear Of Dental Injury Keep You Out Of The Game

Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 17, 2023
If you knock out a tooth while playing a sport, it can have devastating effects on your smile and oral health. Knowing what to do is crucial. At the same time, it’s important not to let fear of dental trauma keep you out of the game. Nearly a third of adults say they fear getting a tooth knocked out more than breaking a bone or tearing a muscle, and more than a third say they actually avoided sports for fear of getting their teeth knocked out.

Over a quarter of adults say they are unlikely to smile in holiday pictures because of a tooth-related issue. The good news is adults don’t plan on putting off dental work forever. More than half of adults say one of their New Year’s resolutions for 2024 will relate to oral health.

Dr. Craig Hirschberg, President of the American Association of Endodontists, joined Pete Scalia to talk more about the survey including how many people never played sports over fear of getting their teeth knocked out. While different dental trauma scenarios can yield different treatments, there’s a very specific set of steps you can take if you knock out a tooth, to ensure maximum chance of saving the tooth. For more information, visit www.findmyendodontist.com

