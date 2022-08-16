Watch Now
#DonateToDrive with Hoxworth Blood Center and Cincinnati Mini

Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 13:53:30-04

The Summer months pose a difficult time for blood blanks across the Nation due to higher blood usage and low donor turnout. There is $35,000 incentive if you donate this Summer at Hoxworth Blood Center.

Donors will earn a chance to win when donating blood or platelets between June 1 and September 16 at any Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center or Hoxworth blood drive. The more you donate, the more chances to win! Tax, title and license fee will be covered for a maximum car value of $35,000.

To learn more about #DonateToDrive and to schedule your summer donations, visit hoxworth.org/donatetodrive or call 513-451-0910.

