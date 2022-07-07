Donate this Summer at Hoxworth Blood Center
Donate this Summer at Hoxworth Blood Center
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 13:51:55-04
Summer months are time for vacations, bbq's and unfortunately traumas. Hoxworth Blood Center needs your help to support area hospitals with lifesaving blood donations. Jackie Marschall from Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati shared more about the big need in the tri-state for blood donors, plus the promotions they have this summer!
Sign up today at hoxworth.org or by calling 513-451-0910!
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..