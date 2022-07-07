Donate this Summer at Hoxworth Blood Center

Summer months are time for vacations, bbq's and unfortunately traumas. Hoxworth Blood Center needs your help to support area hospitals with lifesaving blood donations. Jackie Marschall from Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati shared more about the big need in the tri-state for blood donors, plus the promotions they have this summer!

Sign up today at hoxworth.org or by calling 513-451-0910!

#WCPO9Sponsor