Donate Gently Used Furniture to New Life Furniture Bank
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 13:12:29-04
Keep the Earth Day momentum alive! New Life Furniture Bank is partnering with the Ohio EPA to prevent furniture waste in Ohio! Take action today by donating gently used items to New Life Furniture Bank. Together, we can make a lasting impact on our planet and community. Donate now and learn more at NLFurniture.org!
