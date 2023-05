With summer around the corner, it's a good reminder of the urgency of blood donations. The need for blood product spikes in the summer and Hoxworth Blood Center is calling on you to help! Jackie Marschall joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins in studio to tell us how you can get your own Cincinnati Red's jersey for donating.

Appointments are highly encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. For more information, visit hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910.