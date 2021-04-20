Do You Have Picky Eaters? Kids Eat Free Here!

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Navigating meal time for your on-the-go family can be challenging; especially if you have picky eaters! But there is help! Reality TV star and mom Cameran Eubanks tells us about the Moe's Southwest Grill mini chef program and how kids can eat for FREE!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.