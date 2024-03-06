Watch Now
Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars

It's time for Disney On Ice: Magic in the Stars! Experience the dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air at Heritage Bank Center from March 7–1. Disney On Ice performers Allie White and Sydney Berrier joined Michelle Hopkins TV and Pete Scalia to tell us more about the experience!
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 13:54:19-05

Showtimes:
Thursday, March 7 - 7:00 PM
Friday, March 8 - 7:00 PM
Saturday, March 9 - 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Sunday, March 10 - 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue Box Office. Find more information at disneyonice.com

