Disney On Ice brings Mickey’s Search Party to Cincinnati Oct. 9–12

The magic of Disney On Ice is returning to Cincinnati with Mickey’s Search Party from Oct. 9–12 at Heritage Bank Center. This family-friendly adventure blends world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and dazzling stunts with beloved Disney stories.

Sail away with Moana, explore the colorful world of Coco, sing along with Frozen, and make unforgettable memories with characters from Toy Story, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid. Mickey Mouse and friends lead the journey, delivering a live experience that will leave children and adults alike spellbound.

Family ticket pricing is available, with seats selling fast. Secure your spot now at Ticketmaster.com or at the Heritage Bank Center box office.

