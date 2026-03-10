Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Disney On Ice brings Let’s Dance to Cincinnati

See what makes Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance a fun family experience. The show brings favorite characters, Disney music and big wow moments to Heritage Bank Center April 2-4.
Posted

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance is bringing favorite Disney characters and big energy to Heritage Bank Center April 2-4. The all-new production blends world-class skating, costumes, lights, pyro and special effects into a fun experience for the whole family. You can look forward to stories and characters from Wish, Frozen 2, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Moana.

Showtimes:
Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Heritage Bank Center box office.

