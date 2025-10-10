Disney magic in Cincinnati

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party takes over Heritage Bank Center Oct. 9–12 for a magical, interactive adventure. The show invites audiences to help find Tinkerbell’s wand while enjoying breathtaking performances featuring beloved characters like Mickey, Minnie, Aladdin, Moana and Ariel. Expect stunning moments from hoverboards to stilt skaters… all on ice. Dress up, join the fun and be part of the story. Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the venue box office.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..