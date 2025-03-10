Discover Unique Finds at The Red Poppy in Cincinnati

Looking for home décor with character? The Red Poppy is filled with stunning refinished furniture, handmade gifts, and local art, all thoughtfully curated by owner Patty Nash. From sturdy statement pieces to sustainable gifts, there’s something for everyone! Plus, don’t miss their upcoming Art Exhibition presenting the talented Jenny Whang on March 20th from 5-8pm. Enjoy a champagne bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a raffle.

For more information, call 513-256-7883 or visit www.TheRedPoppyCincinnati.com

