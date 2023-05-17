Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Plan the Ultimate Kentucky Getaway this Summer

Discover Kentucky: Plan the Ultimate Kentucky Getaway this Summer
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 11:20:25-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a perfect road trip, outdoor getaway or family vacation, we’re going to help you plan the ultimate Kentucky getaway.

Known for its rolling hills, horse country and reputation for bourbon, the Bluegrass state is also home to many natural treasures and amazing destinations, including the world’s longest cave system on the planet! Kentucky Department of Tourism’s Director of Communications, Kristie Woolridge, joined Michelle Hopkins to tell us some of the ways we can get out and discover Kentucky this summer.

Visit www.KentuckyTourism.com for the latest happenings throughout the Bluegrass State.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022
Help kids play soccer, today!

FC Cincinnati

Help today! WCPO 9, the Scripps Howard Foundation and FC Cincinnati team up to for kids in-need