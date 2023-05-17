Plan the Ultimate Kentucky Getaway this Summer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a perfect road trip, outdoor getaway or family vacation, we’re going to help you plan the ultimate Kentucky getaway.

Known for its rolling hills, horse country and reputation for bourbon, the Bluegrass state is also home to many natural treasures and amazing destinations, including the world’s longest cave system on the planet! Kentucky Department of Tourism’s Director of Communications, Kristie Woolridge, joined Michelle Hopkins to tell us some of the ways we can get out and discover Kentucky this summer.

Visit www.KentuckyTourism.com for the latest happenings throughout the Bluegrass State.

