Dietitian Tips to Support Your New Year's Goals

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 25, 2023
It’s the beginning of the year, and year after year most resolutions are usually focused on fitness and/or finances. Registered Dietitian Trish Brimhall joined us to share ways to help with both!

For fitness she says to make hydration a priority too and recommends BODYARMOR LYTE. It’s a low calorie, ZERO sugar added sports drink. It is made with coconut water and has potassium packed electrolytes, and BODYARMOR LYTE has NO artificial sweeteners flavors or dyes.

Brimhall also says to not forget about water when we talk about hydration and BODYARMOR SportWater is a great option. BODYARMOR SportWater is a great source of electrolytes, high alkaline water with a pH 9+ and so it’s a great choice for active hydration.

As for making sure you’re making smart choices with your money –BODYARMOR SPORTS DRINK 16oz bottles are 10 for $10 and BODYARMOR SPORTWATER 1-liter bottles are 4 for $5. Go to your local Kroger store or shop right from your house at www.kroger.com for Boost delivery or in-store pickup today!

