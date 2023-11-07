Diabetes Awareness Month with Buckeye Health Plan

Heading into the holidays, are you looking forward to indulging in homemade goods? For those with Chronic conditions like Diabetes, the extra sugar around during the holidays can make it challenging to manage their condition. During National Diabetes Awareness Month, Pete Scalia spoke with Buckeye Health Plan medical director Dr. Kambelos to discuss ways to manage diabetes heading into the holidays, starting with what you eat.

For more diabetes tips, visit BuckeyeHealthPlan.com/diabetes

#WCPO9Sponsor