Develop a Lifelong Plan for Weight Loss and Healthy Living at Mercy Health
Weight Loss Services at Mercy Health
Posted at 10:44 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 10:44:12-04
The journey to lose weight doesn't have to be taken alone. Each year, tens of thousands of Americans turn to medical weight loss for healthier and happier lives and to avoid obesity. At Mercy Health, they offer long-term support and medical expertise to help you develop a lifelong weight loss and healthy living plan.
Learn more at www.Mercy.com/LoseTheWeight
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..